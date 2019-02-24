An Independent National Electoral Commission office at Oriade Local Government Area in Osun state was attacked in the early hours of Sunday
The attack occurred hours after the conclusion of the presidential and senatorial elections in the state
The suspected hoodlums reportedly stormed the electoral office at about 3 am, shooting at the Commission’s office and destroying parts of its property.
Some of the items destroyed include ballot papers and boxes which were burnt and two generator sets.
