



The Independent National Electoral Commission has said the observation of the United States of America that it was disappointed with the quality of the conduct of Nigeria’s elections was not enough to discredit it.

INEC made its position known through Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

The US had on Thursday said voter intimidation, vote buying and low voter turn out had marred the quality of the elections.

But reacting, Oyekanmi said: “As one of our important partners, the Independent National Electoral Commission appreciates the United States’ interest and support for Nigeria’s electoral process.

“However, there is no country in the world where general elections are perfect from the beginning to the end.

“In our reckoning, coupled with various reports released by local and international observers so far, the 2019 general elections were a success, but by no means perfect.

“There are lessons to be learnt and there is room for improvement.

“The commission will continue to do its best to deliver credible elections with the hope that the major players will appreciate the importance of playing by the rules and ultimately accept that no political office is worth the precious life of any human being. All is vanity.”