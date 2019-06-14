<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Independent National Electoral Commission is set to embark on reforms, including the electoral legal framework, aimed at ensuring that elections in the country are credible.

The Commission’s Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this on Friday when the Chief Observer of the European Union Election Observation Mission, Mariah Arena, presented the EU report on the 2019 general elections to him in his office in Abuja.

Yakubu said as part of the reform process, the Commission would be engaging the leadership of the National Assembly on areas that require legislation.

While that is going on, he said INEC would be implementing other aspects of the reform within its powers, in consultation with critical stakeholders.

Yakubu disclosed that the internal review of the 2019 general elections being carried out by the commission would be concluded in the next two months.

He said, “Let me assure you (the EU EOM) that the Commission will again quickly focus attention on the electoral legal framework in addition to several other areas of reform.

“We will study in detail all your recommendations as part of our ongoing internal review of the 2019 general elections which we hope to conclude in the next two months.

“Immediately thereafter, we shall engage with the leadership of the Ninth National Assembly on areas that require legislation while implementing aspects of the reform within the powers of the Commission in full consultation with stakeholders.

“There is so much work to do but little time ahead of us.”