



Ahead of Saturday’s presidential election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ekiti State, has assured voters in the state that the sensitive and non-sensitive materials already distributed for the conduct of Saturday’s elections got to the right destinations across the 16 local government areas of the state.

Addressing newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Thursday, INEC Acting Resident Electoral Commissioner, who doubles as Administrative Secretary in the state, Dr. Muslim Omoleke, said that adequate security was on ground to monitor the movement of the materials to the councils and to the wards and registration areas. Besides, he said that all vans used for the movement were tracked and monitored to their respective destinations.

He added that the vehicles were monitored through a Special Centre called Electoral Operation Support Centre (EOSC).

Omoleke disclosed that INEC in Ekiti had received virtually all the materials ready for the conduct of the elections and was as at yesterday 98% ready for the polls.

“The reason for the postponement of the election was basically because of logistic problems . As we speak, we have distributed all the materials, both sensitive and non-sensitive materials to the local governments from where they were moved to the wards and registration areas.

“Virtually all the materials have been offloaded as of 11am this morning (Thursday). To make the elections credible, we are going to do refresher training for our ad hoc staff on Friday to remind them about the rules of the game. “We are 100% sure that our materials are intact and safe .

“I can boldly say that we have substantially addressed the situations that led to the sudden postponement last week.