



The Independent National Electoral Commission has administered the oath of neutrality on its management staff in Yola, ahead of the rescheduled presidential and National Assembly elections.

Speaking during the occasion in Yola on Tuesday, Mr. Kasim Gaidam, the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, explained that the oath was in accordance with the Electoral Act of 2010 (as amended).

Gaidam said the act made it mandatory for all staff appointed by the Commission for the conduct of an election to take the oath before the High Court.

“In line with this statutory requirement, all permanent and ad hoc staff members engaged in the 2019 general elections will affirm or swear to the oath of neutrality.

“We are gathered here today to administer this oath on me, management, electoral officers and other staff of INEC in Adamawa office” he said.

He said the commission would endeavour to conduct the 2019 general elections in the most efficient and professional manner and based on global best practices, ensuring due process.

The REC noted that the commission would avoid and resist undue external interference or influence in the conduct of the elections.

“The commission shall be transparent and carry along all stakeholders equally in dealing with them and create a level playing field for all contestants,” He said.

Giadam said all efforts were made to address any logistic challenge that necessitated the postponement of election last week.

He confirmed that all the smart card readers had been reconfigured to reflect the new dates for the elections and promised that the ad hoc staff would be retrained to enhance service delivery.

The REC said all sensitive materials which were earlier deployed to the 21 local government areas in the state had now been returned to the Central Bank of Nigeria in Yola for safe-keeping.

He further said similar oath would be administered on the ad hoc staff in their respectively local government areas of posting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ms Comfort Angama of Federal High Court Yola administered the oath.