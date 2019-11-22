The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced the list of areas for the November 30 Kogi West senatorial rerun.

The electoral umpire made this known on Friday via its verified Twitter handle @inecnigeria.

INEC said it arrived at the decision after a meeting on Thursday.

“INEC met today 21st November 2019 and fixed 30th Nov 2019 for the conduct of Supplementary and re-run elections for Kogi west Senatorial District and Ajaokuta Federal Constituency respectively,” it said.

See the document detailing the scheduled rerun:

