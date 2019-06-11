The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued Certificate of Return to ex-Governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha.
A Federal High Court in Abuja last Friday directed the commission to issue the former governor the certificate.
The commission obeyed the directive after its management meeting on Tuesday.
The meeting also discussed other sundry issues.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]