The Independent National Electoral Commission has issued certificates of return to senators-elect, Ahmad Kaita, (APC-Katsina North) and Lawal Yahaya Gumau (APC-Bauchi South), elected on Saturday in bye-elections.

The Commission in a statement issued by its Director of Publicity and Voter Education. Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, in Abuja on Monday said both men were elected in the bye-elections in their respective constituencies.

After receiving his certificate, Kaita commended the Commission for conducting a free, fair and credible election in his constituency.

“Even as I experienced some difficulties at getting the impressions of my PVC picked by the Card Reader, yet I believe INEC has done well,” Kaita said.

Also, Gumau described the election as equal to none in terms of level of preparations and conduct by INEC and its officials.

Gumau urged citizens to continue to support INEC to conduct credible elections.

The bye-elections were conducted to fill the vacancies created by the deaths of the former occupants of the seats.

The Bauchi election was held to fill the vacancy created by the death of Senator Ali Wakili, while the Katsina election was meant to fill the vacancy created by the death of Senator Mustapha Bukar.

Both former senators were members of APC.