The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday issued certificates of return to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, his Deputy, Alhaji Dan’Iya Manir, and 30 members-elect of the state House of Assembly in Sokoto.

Presenting the certificates, the National Electoral Commissioner supervising 2019 governorship and House of Assembly elections in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States, Hajia Amina Zakari, said the event is historic in the democratic transition of the state.

She added that the process used to be peaceful in Sokoto, but this time around, there was pockets of violence in few places in the state which resulted in the death of one person.

The national commissioner pleaded with the contestants to be gallant in defeat and magnanimous in victory.

“If you don’t win today, there is hope you can win tomorrow,” she said.

She further explained that with the issuance of certificates to the elected officers in the state, the commission is looking up to electoral process in 2023.

On his part, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Sokoto State, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Musa, said when he came to the state, he promised to conduct free, fair and credible election that would be accepted by all.

“Today, as you can see, we have fulfilled our promises by conducting free and fair election,” he said.

Reacting, Governor Tambuwal thanked INEC for conducting free and fair election in the state.

He also thanked the Sokoto electorate for the confidence reposed in his administration by giving him their mandate the second time.

The governor added that no stone would be left unturned in transforming the state as encapsulated in his campaign promises.

Out of 30 House of Assembly members-elect, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has 16, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 14.