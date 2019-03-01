



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that the commission has no issues with the result of Saturday’s National Assembly polls in Abia North Senatorial District.

Mr Bamidele Oyetunji, the Public Relations Officer of the commission in Umuahia, the Abia capital, said this in an interview with newsmen on Friday.

Bamidele said that the commission only had problem with the results of the National Assembly polls in Abia South Senatorial District, which were still awaiting declaration.

The clarification was coming on the heels of the agitation by Sen. Mao Ohuabunwa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the declaration of Chief Orji Kalu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, as the winner of the election in Abia north.

Kalu, who polled 31,201 votes was declared the winner ahead of the two other frontline contenders, including Ohuabunwa and Chief David Onuoha, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, who scored 20,801 votes and 11,410 votes, respectively.

Ohuabunwa had alleged in a statement issued in Umuahia that the Returning Officer for the election, Dr. Charles Anumudu, did not declare anybody winner of the poll.

He claimed that the number of canceled votes, totalling 76,889, was higher than the margin of lead, put at 10,402 votes.

He said that the difference between the margin of victory and canceled votes was 66,487.

He therefore urged INEC to order for a rerun in the areas, where the election was cancelled.

But according to Oyetunji, “the commission has no problem with the result of the polls in Abia north.”

Also, the Head, Voter Education and Publicity Unit of the commission, Mr Achibie Chigozie, said that Ohuabunwa knew where to direct his grievances.