



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abia State has said that it has introduced new measures aimed at forestalling the challenges that arose during the February 23 presidential and National Assembly polls.

The measures, adopted by the commission, followed several written and oral complaints by contestants, the electorate and the public to the electoral umpire, chief amongst them were the late arrival of electoral materials and malfunction of many card readers.

Dr Joseph Iloh, the state Resident Electoral Commission (REC), told newsmen in Umuahia that the major part of the problems was caused by desperate politicians, who in an attempt to win at all cost delayed the early commencement of the exercise in some areas.

“Some of these politicians were bent on disrupting the exercise because they want to win at all cost; but for us, we’re guided by the electoral guidelines and are ready to correct the mistakes of the last election.

“I’m assuring Abians that nothing will stop us from following the rules no matter the circumstance. I have directed that no matter the circumstance, all materials and hoc staff must be in the in their polling booths before 8am on election day.

“Card readers are okay and would not pose any challenge in this coming election. I have asked our staff to ensure that results of units are pasted on the ward collation centres before proceeding to the local government collation centres to forestall violence and break down of law and order at LG collation centre”

The rescheduled poll, he said, will hold on March 9, 2019.