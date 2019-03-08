



Dr Emeka Ononamadu, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in Enugu State, has said that no amount of intimidation or blackmail against the commission will stop the conduct of Gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections on Saturday.

Ononamadu stated this on Thursday while briefing newsmen shortly after the All Progressives Congress (APC) members, led by its Chairman, Dr Ben Nwoye, embarked on a protest, with a call for the cancellation of the election, accusing INEC of being biased.

Ononamadu said: “No amount of allegation, intimidation or blackmail will make INEC Enugu to lose sight in conducting the election on Saturday. Our election is not negotiable. It’s going ahead and we are ready to conduct free, fair and credible election.

“We will not sit down and watch any individual right to be trample on. We must protect right of our people, protect our democracy and protect our country so credible election must take place in Enugu.

“We must all know that power belong to the people so the people determines who will govern them so we are behind people of Enugu,” he said.

Nwoye had accused INEC of stopping them from inspecting sensitive materials, while he said the commission gave permission to PDP to access the materials at CBN.

He vowed that APC would not allow election to hold in Enugu, saying, “We will not allow election to hold in Enugu because we are not sure if INEC will deliver credible election in Enugu.”