



The Independent National Electoral Commission on Thursday maintained its position that it would not issue Certificates of Return to anyone whose election result was declared by its staff under duress.

The National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Festus Okoye, said this during a press conference at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Okoye said apart from the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, there were other candidates from Niger, Benue and Akwa Ibom States who were also denied the Certificates of Return for being declared winners under duress.

He said: “The position of the commission has not changed.

“The position of the commission is that we will not issue Certificate of Return to Governor Rochas Okorocha in relation to the senatorial election.

“Since the matter is already in court, the best thing to do is not to prejudge the matter that is in court, but to allow the judicial processes to run through.

“If at the end of the day, the court gives an order that we should give him his Certificate of Return, of course the commission will obey such a court order.

“If on the other hand the court takes a different position and makes other consequential orders in relation to the conduct of the elections in Imo West, we will also comply with whatever order the court gives.

“As of today, the matter is pending in court.

“The best thing to do is to wait for the outcome of the judicial process.”