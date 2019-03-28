<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

As it presented certificates of return to Kaduna state Governor Nasir El-Rufai and 34 elected house of assembly members in Kaduna on Thursday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has explained why inconclusive elections have become the order of the day in Nigeria.

The election management body noted that though, inconclusive elections did not start with the present commission, it became rampant because elections have become highly competitive.

National Commissioner supervising Plateau, Niger, Kaduna States and FCT, Professor Antonia Okoosi-Simbine stated while presenting certificate of return to the Governor and the lawmakers.

According to Professor Okoosi-Simbine, “Our democracy is deepening incrementally having conducted the sixth successive election without an interregnum; there is improved integrity in the electoral system; the elections are becoming more and more competitive and the margin between winners and runners-up are decreasing to the extent that in many instances elections into the Executive and Legislatures are increasingly becoming inconclusive.

“This explains why the phenomenon of inconclusive elections appears to have increased. To be sure, it existed prior to the existence of the present commission. We cannot expect less when a few big parties are contesting for power at every level,” he said.

She also noted that the election was marred by violence through, “a new trend in which some parties and candidates engaged in violent behaviour, including manhandling election duty officials and intimidation of voters, collation and Returning Officers.

“The Commission views this trend with grave concerns and will continue to work on greater voter enlightenment for mandate protection as well as with the security agencies to curtail this ugly trend.”

She, however, advised politicians who felt aggrieved in the just concluded general elections to seek judicial remedy in law court.

“The commission advises disgruntled persons and parties to feel free to seek judicial remedy where they believe they have genuine case(s) to pursue.

“Indeed, seeking judicial remedy is not only a part and parcel of the electoral process in Nigeria, it is consistent with the culture of democracy as opposed to resorting to self-help.

However, the INEC boss called on governor El-Rufai to ensure the people of the state enjoy dividends of democracy.

“I encourage you to deliver more materials benefits to the diversity of people in Kaduna in order to meet their governance expectations”. She told El-Rufai.

Shortly after receiving the certificate, El-rufai said in a remark that he would carry everybody along in governance irrespective of political differences.

He assured of security of lives and property, just as he expressed gratitude to the people for re-electing him to serve them for the second term.