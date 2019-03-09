



Ad-hoc Staff of Independent National Election Commission (INEC) in Isolo area of Lagos State are currently protesting at Ansar-rudeen Primary School, Isolo Local Government Area, over non-payment of their allowances in the last presidential election.

One of the Ad-hoc Staff who spoke with journalists, Bosun Ishola, said they have not been paid in Isolo and so every one of them have decided to boycott any work in the governorship election.

Ishola explained that their counterpart in Oshodi and other local governments have been paid before today.(Saturday), March 9.

It was learnt that the security agencies were present while the Ad-hoc Staff wer protesting peacefully.

There is heavy security presence in most of the areas, such as; Egbeda, Oshodi, Ikeja, Agege Ong others.

The military and police officers are freaking motorists.

Also some adhoc INEC staff arrived early at some polling units.