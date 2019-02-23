



Voters at some polling units in Ajibode area of Ibadan waited for hours for voting in the presidential and National Assembly to begin but the adhoc staff of INEC, mostly corps members, failed to show up.

INEC had to replace them for voting to begin when it became clear that they had absconded.

INEC spokesman in the state, Mr Ayodele Folami, expressed surprise at the disappearance of the Corp members.

He said all the corps members were paid on Friday to motivate them. He said the REC has been duly informed, adding that voting period may be extended beyond 2:00 pm since it started late.