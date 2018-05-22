The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Nasarawa State yesterday flagged-off the issuance of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to 100,000 registrants in the state.

Nasarawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Uthman Abdurahman Ajidagba, who flagged off the exercise in Lafia, the state capital, said 100,000 PVCs were ready for collection.

Ajidagba said all eligible voters who registered for their permanent voter cards since 2017 should go to their respective local government areas with their temporal voters’ card to collect their cards.

“The commission has produced over one hundred thousand PVCs for those who registered since 2017 and are available for collection at INEC office in all the local government areas in the state.” He, however, said that the number of the PVCs included those who transferred their cards to the state.

The REC further urged those who were eligible to vote, but have not done so or misplaced their PVCs to visit the INEC registration centres across the state to do so.