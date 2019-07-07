<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed August 3, 2019 as the date for the bye-election in Pengana State Constituency of Plateau State

This followed the demise of the member-elect, Ezekiel Afon, who died while celebrating his victory from the poll shortly after he was declared winner of the election.

A statement signed by Head of Department (HOD), Voter Education and Publicity of INEC, Osaretin Imahiyereobo, said the timetable for the by-election had been approved.

His words: “The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved the timetable and schedule of activities for the by-election into the Pengana (Bassa 1) State Constituency of Plateau State scheduled for August 3re, 2019.

“This is in line with Section 30 (3) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended). The conduct of primaries by political parties in line with Section 87 of the Electoral Act ends on July 10, while the last day for submission of Forms CF001, CF002 and nomination forms at INEC headquarters comes up on July 12th.