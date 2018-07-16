The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that it would commence conducting the 2019 elections from February 16.

INEC has also said that the continuous voter’s registration will end on August 17, this year, and urged members of the public, who are of voting age, to utilize the period and register.

The Deputy Director/Head, Voter Education and Publicity Department of INEC, Rivers State, Edwin Enabor, stated this yesterday, when he led a delegation of some senior officials of the commission to the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Rumuola, Port Harcourt, to sensitize members on electoral processes.

Enabor noted the vital roles the church plays in the society, saying that it is also important for it (church), to know its voting rights and responsibilities, so that Christians can exercise their franchise.

He said that eligible voters have an inalienable right to vote during election, though not a fundamental human right, and called on the church to approach the National Assembly to make voting a fundamental human right.

Speaking further, the Deputy Director/Head, Voter Education and Publicity Department of INEC, advised Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) to protect their cards, disclosing that the commission has thousands of uncollected PVCs by their owners.

Enabor expressed: “I want to employ eligible voters, who registered registered for permanent voter’s card, who come to the commission and collect it. We have thousands of of not collected. The enthusiasm people showed during registration is not what we see in collection of PVCs”.

He stressed that it is the responsibility of INEC to conduct a free and fair election, urging members of the public to support the commission to ensure its realization.

He, however, disclosed that the Commission has always interfaced with security agencies to ensure that elections are conducted under a peaceful environment.