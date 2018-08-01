The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the August 17 deadline for the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) will not be extended.

The Commission said the exercise would resume after the 2019 General Elections scheduled from Feb. 26 and March 2.

Public Affairs Officer of INEC in Gombe, Mr Mohorret Bigun said, on Wednesday, that the exercise would henceforth include weekends and public holidays to allow for more people to register beginning from August 1.

He said INEC was not planning to extend the exercise beyond August 17 as being anticipated in some quarters.

“There will be no extension of ongoing registration beyond the August 17 deadline. Those who are anticipating extension should go and register.

“From August 1, we are going to operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Sunday. This is to give room for those who are yet to turn up for the exercise.

“We have been directed to suspend the registration of voters until the 2019 general elections are concluded,’’ Bigun said.

He said the commission decided to suspend the exercise till next year to enable it to produce the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) for distribution.

“The commission would not want to deny anyone the right to vote; hence the need to suspend the exercise temporarily to prepare for the general elections in 2019.’’

According to him, 141,345 persons, comprising 55,407 (39 per cent) females and 85,947 (61 per cent) males have so far registered as at July 30.

He appealed to those who were yet to register to take advantage of the adjustment in the timetable.