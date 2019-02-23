



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has asked it’s officers all over the country where voting could not commenced by 8am that they should extends the voting hours based on the time wasted.

Giving an update on the ongoing polls, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr Festus Okoye, said areas where voting commenced by 12 pm instead of 8am should extend the time by 5hours.

Okoye who said they observed 100 percent poll opening by 12pm added that places that started late should extend their voting time to the number of hours that were wasted.

He said states like Ondo, Imo, FCT, Kogi, Ondo, Taraba Yobe, Adamawa, Bayelsa and FCT had challenges and could not start the polls at 8.00am adding that the time wasted will be added in those areas.

He said some of the challenges that led to delay in opening the polls at 8.00am were security related and late arrival of the members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

On Smart Card Readers malfunctioning in some polling units, Okoye said orders have been given for replacement.

“In other places were there are few changes, our technical support staff are on ground and they are addressing the issues,” Okoye said adding that the inability of voters to get to their polling units was because of security issues.

“INEC chairman has contacted the head of the security agencies to address any security challenges. People are calling to lodge complain and the one we can resolve, we resolve it. The complaints that need the state offices to address them are being referred to them,” Okoye said.

“There are few states that had problems with results sheets but we have addressed it and polling have started.

On why some people are unable to trace their voting points, Okoye said the voter register was displayed but so many people could not check their names and where their polling units are located.

“They can trace them from our website. We even advertise it on television and radio stations,” Okoye said.

It was gathered that out of the 36 states and FCT, only Osun, Kebbi, Katsina and Ekiti states started voting at 8am.