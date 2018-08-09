The Independent National Electoral Commission on Thursday said 200,000 Permanent Voters Cards were still uncollected in Enugu state, and urged concerned people to pick up the cards.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Emeka Ononamadu, made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria in Enugu.

Ononamadu said that necessary measures had been put in place to enable registered residents to collect their PVCs without hitches.

According to him, rather than leaving the PVCs in INEC’s offices, residents should create time to collect them.

He said: “Do not abandon your PVC in INEC offices in the state, create time to collect your PVC cards, which is your power to decide who becomes your leader or leaders.’’

He explained that the proposed suspension of the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration on August 17 would not affect the collection of PVCs.

“Collection of PVC continues up to one week to the 2019 general elections.

“It is the responsibility of members of the public, I mean residents of Enugu state, to pick their PVCs.

“For those who have not registered and fall within the age, they should use the remaining days and get registered before August 17.’’

The REC said that the commission was reaching out to major stakeholders to ensure that all Nigerians got involved in the electoral processes.

He added: “Citizens should start being part of the electoral process and knowing what is involved since their active participation will lessen complaints.’’