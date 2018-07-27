The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) plans to engage 3, 500 ad-hoc staff for the August 11 Bauchi South Senatorial District bye-election.

Director, Voter Education and Public Enlightenment, Yahaya Saliu, disclosed this to newsmen at the INEC headquarters, in Bauchi, on Friday.

Saliu said that the ad-hoc staff include Collation Officers, Supervisory Presiding Officers, Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers 1, 2 and 3.

He said they include Civil Servants of Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies, National Youth Service Corps members and students of tertiary institutions in the state.

Saliu said that the training of the ad-hoc staff would commence immediately.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Bauchi State, Ibrahim Abdullahi, had, at a meeting with stakeholders which include representatives of various political parties under the aegis of Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) and the media, announced that the Commission received a letter from the Senate on July, 13th declaring the Bauchi South Senatorial seat vacant following the death of Senator Ali Wakili on March 17.

Abdullahi explained that, based on the Senate’s action and in line with Section 76 (2) and 25 (2) of the electoral act, INEC is mandated to conduct a by-election to fill the vacuum within 30 days.

After due consultations with the stakeholders, August 11, was announced as the date for the by-election.

According to the REC, elections would be held in 445 Voting Points, 1, 499 Polling Units in 75 wards of the 7 Local Government Areas of Bauchi, Toro, Dass, Tafawa Balewa, Bogoro, Alkaleri and Kirfi, that make up the Senatorial District.