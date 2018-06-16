The resident electoral commissioner (REC) in Ekiti, Abdulganiyu Raji, says no amount of pressure can result in the rigging of the state’s governorship election.

He said this on Saturday in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, while speaking at a voter education programme.

Represented by the commission’s public relation officer, Taiwo Gbadegesin, he said the July 14 election will be successful.

“INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and our REC are distinguished academics and they have said no pressure can make them rig elections,” Raji said.

“The 2015 general election people said were largely successful will be nothing compared to the elections that will be conducted in Ekiti and 2019.

“Let me advise Ekiti people and Nigerians to have confidence in us. They should forget the noise that the election will be rigged. No election can be rigged again in Nigeria with the kind of technology we have put in place.”

He appealed to the governorship candidates and the youth in the state to be good ambassadors to ensure a hitch-free election.

The state commissioner of police, represented by Segun Chijoke, also assured of adequate security during the exercise.

He said policemen in the state will be neutral, adding that: “Our work is purely professional and we are saying that we will not be partisan.”

“We are battle ready to arrest electoral offenders and remove all those things that could serve as stumbling blocks to make this election a success.”