The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured that it would ensure that July 14 governorship election is conducted in a most transparent and credible manner.

As part of measures to discourage rigging and ensure credibility of the election, the commission said it was planning to extend its pilot programme of transmitting election results from polling units to the INEC collation centres during the Ekiti polls.

Against the background of an alarm raised by the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, alleging a plot by the All Progessives Congress to rig the Ekiti governorship election, the INEC Director in charge of Voter Education and Publicity, Osaze Uzzi, said so far, everything was going as planned in terms training of adhoc staff and sensitisation of the stakeholders in Ekiti.

Uzzi who spoke on telephone on Friday, said there was no basis for anyone to insinuate that the election would not be free and fair.

He disclosed that INEC would use the Ekiti governorship election to showcase improvements it had made on the use of the card reader.

The INEC scribe also explained that the commission would track results of the election at polling units.