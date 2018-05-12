he Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said it would on May 21 begin the distribution of Permanent Voter Cards PVCs to Nigerians who registered during the Continuous Voter Registration CVR exercise in 2017.

Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, INECs Director, Voter Education and Publicity in a statement Friday night in Abuja said “the Commission met with its Resident Electoral Commissioners RECs on Thursday 10th May 2018 and it was decided that the PVCs for all Nigerians who registered within this period will be ready for collection from Monday 21st May 2018. This also includes those who applied for transfers and replacements of lost or damaged PVCs”.

The statement added that “all such persons are to report at the INEC Local Government Offices and other designated Registration Centres nationwide with their Temporary Voter Cards TVCs to collect their PVCs.

“The Commission also wishes to assure all Nigerians who registered in 2018 that their PVCs will be ready for collection in good time before the 2019 General Elections.

“For further enquires, citizens can contact the nearest INEC office, or the INEC Citizens Contact Centre (ICCC) via its hotline 0700-CALL-INEC, Twitter, Facebook and website.”