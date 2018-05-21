The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Cross River on Monday began the distribution of new Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

Dr. Frankland Briyai, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), launched the exercise at INEC Office in Calabar Municipality Local Government Area.

Briyai said the number represents those who registered in the state under the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) between April and December 2017.

He added that the PVCs included those who had applied for transfers and replacement of lost or damaged PVCs.

“In addition to these, we are also distributing over 67,000 PVCs that had yet to be collected by their owners since 2015,” he said.

He assured those who registered this year and those who were currently registering, that their cards would be ready before the February 2019 election.

He said CVR would continue side by side with the collection of PVCs, adding, however, that the exercise would end 60 days to the general election in accordance with the Electoral Law 2010 as amended.

Briyai commended the people of Cross River for their cooperation with INEC, particularly since he assumed duty in the state in 2017.

He advised the electorate against selling or buying PVCs, saying that such an act constituted a violation of the law and punishable by two years imprisonment or a fine of N500,000 or both.

“As you collect your PVC, I advise that you keep it safe and come out with it on election days to cast your vote.

“Also, remember that having more than one valid voter card is an electoral offence with a fine of N100,000 or jail term exceeding one year or both in line with the Electoral Act 2010 as amended.”

The REC urged traditional rulers, religious political and opinion leaders to encourage their followers to collect or register for their PVCs.

Meanwhile, Mr. Paddy Ali, the Representative of the state Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), also advised the electorate to take advantage of their PVCs to exercise their franchise.

“Your PVC is your electoral power. You can use it to vote the person you want into power or use it to vote out the person you do not want,” he said.