



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has distributed sensitive materials across the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Benue in readiness for Saturday’s poll.

INEC Public Relations Officer (PRO), in the state Mr Terkaa Andyar disclosed this in a telephone interview with the pressmen on Friday, Makurdi.

“The last batch of the sensitive materials were dispatched to Gwer East and Konshisha LGAs around 10: 45 a.m. on Thursday,” he said.

He said the materials would be dispatched to various Registration Areas by the Electoral Officers in charge of the LGAs for onward distribution to wards and polling units.

He said the materials were conveyed out of the state capital without hitches.