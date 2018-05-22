The Independent National Electoral Commission in Cross River yesterday has commenced distribution of 156,000 Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

Electoral Commissioner in the state, Dr. Frankland Briyai, who flagged off the exercise at the Calabar Municipal Local Government Areas, explained that the figure represented those who registered in the state in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) between April and December, 2017.

He added that the number also include those who applied for transfer and replacement of lost or damaged PVCs.

“In addition to these, we are also distributing over 67,000 PVCs that are yet to be collected by their owners since 2015,” Briyai said, even as he assured those who had already registered in 2018 and those registering presently that their cards would be ready before February 2019 election.