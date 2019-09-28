<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ahead of the November 16 governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied summary disqualification of parties and candidates.

In an interview in Abuja yesterday, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Mr. Festus Okoye, in a reaction to the reported disqualification of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Kogi State, Mrs. Natasha Hadiza Akpoti, said INEC deals with political parties and not their candidates or individuals.

He said the commission has a responsibility to enforce provisions of the constitution, as the period for the submission of personal particulars of candidates elapsed on September 9, 2019, a day that is unmovable and not subject to variations and waivers.

“The commission did not disqualify the candidate of the SPD in Kogi State. Her nomination was invalid by the invalidity of the nomination of the deputy governorship candidate of the SDP. The SDP will not be on the ballot in Bayelsa and Kogi states for the November 16, 2019 governorship election in both states,” Okoye said.

He said the commission in a letter dated September 13, 2019, notified the concerned political parties of the invalidity of their nominations, with six of the nominated governorship and/or deputy governorship candidates affected in Bayelsa State, while there were eight such nominees in Kogi State.

“Some of the affected parties have written the commission admitting their error and requesting to submit new nominees to replace the under-aged ones. However, this was after the deadline for submission of nominations on September 9, 2019. As such, the commission could not accept any fresh nominations.

“In like manner, since the parties did not submit valid nominations before the deadline, they cannot substitute the candidates on the grounds of death or voluntary withdrawal, in accordance with the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), which assumes the prior existence of valid nominations,” he said.