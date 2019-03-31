<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, said it will commence collation of election results in six Rivers Local Government Areas of Abua/Oduah, Ahoada West, Asari-Toru, Gokana, Khana and Degema local on Tuesday.

The Administrative Secretary of INEC in Rivers State, Elder Etim Umoh, who represented the INEC REC, Obo Effanga, disclosed this at a meeting with stakeholders in Port Harcourt.

He said that the results of other 17 LGAs were intact in the commission’s strong room.

Umoh stated that INEC was committed to conducting transparent elections in the state, adding that the collation would be completed as planned.

INEC National Commissioner in charge of Bayelsa, Edo and Rivers states, Barr. Agbamuche-Mbu, said that the final supplementary guidelines on the collation would be released on Monday, stressing that the guideline would be carried out as scheduled.

Agbamuche urged the people of the state to allow the process to be peaceful, pointing out that the commission would be transparent.