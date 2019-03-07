



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will deploy 12, 842 staff for the Governorship and House of Assembly elections in Kwara.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Malam Garba Attaihiru-Madami, made this known on Thursday at a news briefing at INEC office, Ilorin.

According to him, 237 would serve as Collation Officers, while 196 would be Senior Presiding Officers (SPOs).

Attahiru-Madami added that 12, 409 would serve as Presiding Officers (POs), Assistant Presiding Officers (APOs) and Registration Areas Technicians (RAC Techs).

He said the Commission has decided to replace some Collation Officers and Presiding Officers that took part in the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The REC explained that the replacement of the ad hoc staff became necessary because of complaints against them during the Feb. 23 elections.

Attahiru-Madami said all the ad hoc staff would be retrained on Friday to prepare them for the elections.

He said 35 candidates would be contesting for the governorship slot while 338 candidates from 19 political parties would be slugging it out for the 24 seats in the State House of Assembly.

The REC said that he had directed that the Registration Area Centres must be properly activated with all the required facilities put in place to make ad hoc staff comfortable.

He warned that any ad hoc staff caught in any untoward activity would be made to face the wrath of the law.

The REC directed all electoral officers to be at the polling units by 7.30a.m on Saturday ready and waiting for the voters.

He commended the people of Kwara for the orderly and peaceful manner they conducted themselves during the Feb. 23 presidential and national assembly elections.

The REC appealed to the people to be orderly and peaceful during Saturday’s elections for the process to be free, fair and credible.

“INEC Kwara will conduct free, fair, transparent and credible elections, which will be accepted by all stakeholders and applauded by the International Community.

“All Political Parties will be given a level playing field and all votes must count because our Card Readers are 100 per cent functional and no one will be disenfranchised,” he said.