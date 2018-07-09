The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Monday said the deployment of about 30,000 policemen for the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State was based on security needs.

The Force Public Relations Officer (PRO), Jimoh Moshood, had in a statement on Sunday said the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Operations had been deployed to the state and would be assisted by an Assistant Inspector General of Police, four Commissioners of Police, eight Deputy Commissioners of Police and 18 Assistant Commissioners of Police.

“To ensure adequate security and safety of life and property before, during and after the elections, the IGP has graciously approved the deployment of Thirty thousand (30,000) Police personnel to Ekiti State for the Election. The personnel comprising Police Mobile Force (PMF) Units, Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), the Special Protection Unit (SPU), the Anti Bomb Squad (EOD), Conventional Policemen, the Armament Unit, personnel of FCIID and the Sniffer dogs section.

‘’Four Policemen and two others from other security agencies will be on duty at each polling unit throughout the state. The Police Mobile Force (PMF) to be headed by a very Senior Officer will provide security at the RAC, Super RAC and collation centres,” he stated.

However, responding to enquiry, INEC Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi, said with 16 Local Government Areas, 177 Registration Areas, 2,195 Polling Units, 256 Voting Points; three Senatorial Districts: six Federal Constituencies; 26 State Constituencies and 913, 334 Registered Voters, the police had a deep knowledge of the security needs of the state.

He said: “It is pertinent to note that the Police are the establishment saddled with the responsibility of providing security for the entire country. They have deep knowledge about the security needs for this type of election.

“To that extent, I don’t see any need to worry. My appeal to the good citizens of Ekiti State is that they should please cooperate with INEC and the security agencies to ensure the successful conduct of the election.”