The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it did not receive any list of candidates from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State.

The commission insisted that since the party failed to conduct its primaries in line with constitutional provisions, it would not field candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

INEC chairman, professor Mahmud Yakubu said in Abuja, yesterday, that the Zamfara issue was over.

Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Rotimi Lawrence, Yakubu said based on the electoral act, the APC, having failed to do what was expected of it was automatically disqualified from participating in the forthcoming poll.

“I wouldn’t want to comment further on this issue because it is already in court. But as far as the commission is concerned, the issue of Zamfara is over and nothing can be done about it,” he said.