



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied allegations that it is abetting a plot to rig the governorship and state house of assembly elections in Zamfara State.

It faulted the claims in a statement on Monday by Garba Galadima, the HOD of Voter Education and Publicity in Zamfara.

The commission said, “The recent allegation was on the provision of all the result sheets of the governorship and state house of assembly elections coming up on 9th March 2019, to a particular political party.

“The commission hereby debunk the claim as unfounded, mischievous and baseless.”

INEC said it would invite agents of political parties fielding candidates, all governorship candidates, security agencies, and the media to witness the distribution of the sensitive materials to the electoral officers from various local government areas on Wednesday.

It further denied the allegation that the hotel bills of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Zamfara, Dr Asmau Maikudi, was being settled by the state government.

The electoral body said the claim was concocted to tarnish the image of the REC, as it has been settling all its hotel bills without any assistance.

It added that the REC has spent the last 10 months in her residence and challenged those making the allegation to investigate its claim.

INEC noted that despite the challenges faced in the presidential and National Assembly elections, such as the late arrival of sensitive materials and pockets of violence in parts of the state, the exercise has been adjudged as free and fair.

It said the hiccups experienced in the recent elections were being taken into consideration for the improvement of the coming polls.

The commission informed those who might not be pleased with the outcome of the elections that there would be an Election Tribunal where all litigations arising from elections would be heard and disposed by competent courts of jurisdiction.

It appealed to the people of the state for their continued support and cooperation in order to conduct free, fair, and credible elections.