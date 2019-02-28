



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Rivers State, has released the results of a senatorial district and eight National Assembly elections in Rivers State.

INEC said Barinada Mpigi (PDP) is the winner of Rivers South East district while Rivers East and Rivers West senatorial districts were inconclusive.

For House of Representatives, the following were declared winners. The included:

Awaji-Imombek Abiante (PDP)

Ephraim Nwuzi (PDP)

Dumnamene Deekor (PDP)

Chinda Kingsley Ogundu (PDP)

Kenneth Anayo Chikere (PDP)

Igwe Chinyere (PDP)

Solomon Bob (PDP)

Chisom Promise Dike (PDP).

Five other federal constituencies were declared inconclusive the INEC.