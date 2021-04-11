



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared the candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Jude Ogbimi, winner of the Isoko North Constituency by-election.

During the election which was held on Saturday, Mr Ogbimi polled 29, 421 votes defeating the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Emmanuel Tabuko, who polled 2,543 votes to emerge second.





The Returning Officer for the by-election, Professor Christopher Onosemuode of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun announced the result, on Sunday morning.

The House of Assembly by-election followed the death of former Majority Leader, Hon. Tim Owhefere, who died a few months ago as a result of COVID-19 related complications.