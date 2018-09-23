The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the Osun governorship election is inconclusive.

Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Gboyega Oyetola, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), were too close in the votes tally.

The PDP candidate polled 254,698 votes while the APC flagbearer had 254, 345.

Despite the PDP being in the lead, the difference between both parties is 353 votes.

According to the 1999 constitution, the winner must have not less than one-quarter of the votes in at least two-thirds of all the local government areas of the state.

Consequently, a rerun will be held in areas where election was cancelled.

This is how the candidate fared in the election.

LG ADC ADP APC PDP SDP Boluwaduro 69 858 3843 3779 1766 Atakumosa West 106 718 5019 5401 1570 Ifedayo 52 176 3182 3374 1377 Ede South 82 357 4512 16,693 855 Orolu 79 388 5442 7776 2043 Obokun 106 663 7229 10,859 1907 Ilesha East 188 1275 9790 8244 3620 Boripe 137 1137 11,655 6892 2730 Ilesha West 124 2353 7251 8286 2408 Oriade 109 1224 9778 10109 2265 Irepodun 158 2564 6517 8058 4856 Ila 96 186 8403 8241 3134 Isokan 56 682 7297 9048 3460 Odo-Oti 1034 1112 9996 9879 2941 Ayedaade 145 1645 10,861 9836 2967 Atakumosa East 60 629 7073 5218 2140 Ede North 89 758 7025 18,745 1380 Ifelodun 236 2844 9882 12269 1970 Ayedire 144 1642 5474 5133 2396 Ife North 94 745 6527 5486 5158 Ejigbo 258 592 14779 11116 4803 Egbedore 119 636 7354 7231 3367 Ife Central 194 1053 6957 3200 20494 Irewole 249 1915 10049 13848 1142 Olorunda 335 1409 16254 9850 7061 Olaoluwa 1408 2194 5025 4026 2104 Ife South 136 561 7223 4872 6151 Ife East 237 507 8925 6608 17643 Iwo 1164 16425 7644 6122 4153 Osogbo 413 2478 23379 14499 10188 Total 7677 49726 254345 254698 128049