The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the Osun governorship election is inconclusive.
Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Gboyega Oyetola, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), were too close in the votes tally.
The PDP candidate polled 254,698 votes while the APC flagbearer had 254, 345.
Despite the PDP being in the lead, the difference between both parties is 353 votes.
According to the 1999 constitution, the winner must have not less than one-quarter of the votes in at least two-thirds of all the local government areas of the state.
Consequently, a rerun will be held in areas where election was cancelled.
This is how the candidate fared in the election.
|LG
|ADC
|ADP
|APC
|PDP
|SDP
|Boluwaduro
|69
|858
|3843
|3779
|1766
|Atakumosa West
|106
|718
|5019
|5401
|1570
|Ifedayo
|52
|176
|3182
|3374
|1377
|Ede South
|82
|357
|4512
|16,693
|855
|Orolu
|79
|388
|5442
|7776
|2043
|Obokun
|106
|663
|7229
|10,859
|1907
|Ilesha East
|188
|1275
|9790
|8244
|3620
|Boripe
|137
|1137
|11,655
|6892
|2730
|Ilesha West
|124
|2353
|7251
|8286
|2408
|Oriade
|109
|1224
|9778
|10109
|2265
|Irepodun
|158
|2564
|6517
|8058
|4856
|Ila
|96
|186
|8403
|8241
|3134
|Isokan
|56
|682
|7297
|9048
|3460
|Odo-Oti
|1034
|1112
|9996
|9879
|2941
|Ayedaade
|145
|1645
|10,861
|9836
|2967
|Atakumosa East
|60
|629
|7073
|5218
|2140
|Ede North
|89
|758
|7025
|18,745
|1380
|Ifelodun
|236
|2844
|9882
|12269
|1970
|Ayedire
|144
|1642
|5474
|5133
|2396
|Ife North
|94
|745
|6527
|5486
|5158
|Ejigbo
|258
|592
|14779
|11116
|4803
|Egbedore
|119
|636
|7354
|7231
|3367
|Ife Central
|194
|1053
|6957
|3200
|20494
|Irewole
|249
|1915
|10049
|13848
|1142
|Olorunda
|335
|1409
|16254
|9850
|7061
|Olaoluwa
|1408
|2194
|5025
|4026
|2104
|Ife South
|136
|561
|7223
|4872
|6151
|Ife East
|237
|507
|8925
|6608
|17643
|Iwo
|1164
|16425
|7644
|6122
|4153
|Osogbo
|413
|2478
|23379
|14499
|10188
|Total
|7677
|49726
|254345
|254698
|128049