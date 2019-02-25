



The Independent National Electoral Commission on Monday in Okitipupa, Ondo State, declared Ondo South Senatorial District election inconclusive.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Otunba Nicholas Tofowomo of the Peoples Democratic Party polled 79,029 votes, while his closest rival and incumbent, Yele Omogunwa of the All Progressives Congress, scored 51,993 votes in Saturday’s National Assembly elections.

Prof. Kayode Onifade, the INEC Returning Officer for Ondo South, also of Department of Micro-Biology, Federal University of Technology, Akure, who declared the election inconclusive, sighted various irregularities.

Onifade pointed out that the number of cancelled votes of 28,047 was higher than 27,036 votes margin between the two leading parties, PDP and APC.

He said registered voters were 576,733, while accredited voters for the election were 196,282 in the six Local Government Areas that make up the District: Okitipupa, Irele, Odigbo, Ilaje, Ese-Odo and Ile Oluji/Oke-Igbo.

He added that elections were cancelled in 56 Polling Units in five LGAs: Ilaje: 42; Irele: four; Okitipupa: six; Odigbo: one; and Ese-Odo: three.

He also pointed out various irregularities ranging from voters refusal to use card readers, over voting of accredited voters, snatching of ballot boxes and violence among others which marred the credibility of the polls.

Onifade said: “About 56 polling units were cancelled in five LGAs and several electoral irregularities marred the conduct of the polls.

“As the numbers of cancelled votes of 28,047 was more than the margin of the leading votes of 27,036, I hereby declare the election inconclusive.”

NAN also reports that Odigbo and Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo LGAs turned in their results very late in the night, which delayed collation of results at the Stellamaris College Collation Centre in Okitipupa.