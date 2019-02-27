



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Okigwe North Senatorial election in Imo State inconclusive.

Mrs. Immanuela Okpara, INEC’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the state, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Owerri on Tuesday.

Okpara said the three Local Government Areas (LGAs) involved were Obowo, Ehime-Mbano and Ihitte-Uboma.

Okpara said that INEC was yet to receive results from the three LGAs, three days after the election, hence the verdict.

She said a date would be announced for a rerun in the affected LGAs.

Okpara said the commission is also yet to receive the result of the Okigwe South Federal Constituency leading to delay in the announcement of the winner.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Ben Uwajumogu, has alleged irregularities in the three LGAs and called for outright cancellation of the election.

He said the election was marred by violence, ballot box snatching and other irregularities.