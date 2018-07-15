The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the Ekiti governorship election Kayode Fayemi as the winner of the election.

Fayemi won in 12 local government areas in the state, polling a total of 197, 459 votes out of 316, 019 total votes cast.

The candidates of the People’s Democratic Party, Kolapo Olusola, and the current deputy governor of the state came in second with victory in four local governments. He got a total of 178, 121 votes.