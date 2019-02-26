



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the election for Bauchi South senatorial district election.

The party polled 250,725 votes to defeat the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Garba Dahiru, who scored 175,527 votes.

INEC, however, did not mention the name of Senator Lawal Yahaya Gumau as the APC candidate in the election.

His name was not mentioned by the Returning Officer, Professor Sarki Ahmed Fagam, while announcing the result.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Ibrahim Abdullahi, said that there was a court judgement to replace Gumau which the APC has not complied with.

He maintained that the party only contested the election since it has not presented a replacement as it was ordered to.

One of the APC aspirants in the last primaries Barrister Ibrahim Zailani had sought an order from a court seeking for recognition as the winner of the primaries.

The court sitting in Abuja ordered APC to replace Gumau with Zailani who is the incumbent Senator as its candidate.