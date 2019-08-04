<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Yakubu Yackson Sanda, as winner of the Plateau State constituency bye-elections.

He scored 9,222 votes to beat his closest rival Yakubu Busa Buji Jamaika of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 7,083.

The Returning Officer, Professor Noel Wanang, of the University of Jos made the declaration at the collation centre, Government College Jengre, in Bassa Local Government Area.

The by-election was conducted following the demise of member-elect Hon. Ezekiel Afon who died after he was declared winner during the 2019 Pengana State Assembly Constituency.

The bye-elections was held in 127 poling units across seven wards with over 6,000 registered voters.

The APC emerged winner with a margin of 2139 votes, with 16523 votes cast, and 187 rejected votes.

Four political parties contested the election, APC , GPN, NCP, and PDP.