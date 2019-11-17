<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared about 30 of its adhoc staff who took part in Saturday’s governorship election in Olamoboro local government area of Kogi state missing.

The Commission declared them missing at about 1 am on Sunday when the Electoral Officer for the Local Government Garba Mahmood was presenting results of the election in the local government.

The missing staffs include Presiding Officers (POs) and Assistant Presiding Officers (APOs) of polling units in Imane ward 1 and 2 of Olamaboro LGA of Kogi State.

Results from the polling units in the two wards were also not available to be included in the final collated results for the local government.

Mahmood said the INEC ad-hoc staffs were reported missing after the observation of some police officers who raised concerns that they were last seen shortly after voting ended at about 2 pm on Saturday, adding that attempt to contact them on phone failed.

The police spokesperson in Kogi, William Aya, could also not be reached on the status of the missing persons.

Olamoboro is one of the local government areas in Kogi East Seenatorial District.