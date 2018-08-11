The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said on Saturday that it would continue to upgrade its card readers for optimal performance.

The INEC National Commissioner, North East Zone, Alhaji Baba-Shittima Arfo, said this in an interview with journalists in Bauchi.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Arfo was in Bauchi to supervise the Southern Bauchi senatorial bye-election.

“We had hitches in two or three places where the card readers either did not function due to improper coding or,ran out of power.

“We had earlier raised the status of the card readers and today,where we noticed some problem, we sent generating sets to backup.

“We had hitches in either one or two places and these have been addressed. So, as far as I am concerned, the exercise is going on very successfully,” Arfo said.

Speaking on the general conduct of the by-election in Bauchi South, he said he was very impressed.

“I am quite satisfied with what I have seen; we have visited about five or six Polling Stations and many of them (card readers) were working very well.

“The turnout was also very large in every station we visited; people were in long queues, in double queues or triple queues.

“I am very sure we are going to have a very successful election at the end of the day,” he said.