The Rivers State Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), is conducting a bye-election in Port Harcourt Constituency 3 of the state’s House of Assembly.

While inspecting the electoral materials with agents of the four political parties at the commission’s headquarters, the state electoral body promised to give a level playing field to all parties.

Meanwhile, the state police command has also given assurances that today’s exercise will be void of violence.

About 1500 officers have been provided by police to avoid the break down of law and order at the polling units.