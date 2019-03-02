



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is to conduct rerun polls in four polling units in Zaki federal constituency of Bauchi state.

The regulatory body’s head of voter education, Ahmed Waziri, announced at the weekend that the PDP candidate was leading in the earlier collated results, but the total votes cancelled in the affected polling units exceeded the margin between him and his closest rival of the APC which necessitated the conduct the rerun election as provided by law.

A date for the rerun is yet to be announced.

Official results presented by returning officers for the senatorial and House of representatives elections across the state saw the ruling APC securing all the three senatorial seats and eight among the 12 available House of Representatives seats in Bauchi state.

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) secured two seats in Katagum and Bauchi federal constituencies while PDP gets only Dass, Tafawa Balewa and Bagoro federal constituency, the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara’s constituency.