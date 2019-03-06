



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it would conduct rerun elections in five local governments and six federal constituencies in Lagos State.

Speaking at a parley with newsmen in Lagos, the Resident Electoral Commission (REC) in Lagos, Mr Sam Olumekun, said the supplementary election will take place on Saturday alongside the governorship and state assembly election.

The Lagos REC said the supplementary election was due to the cancellation of results due to violence, over-voting and ballot stuffing.

The federal constituencies are: Oshodi/Isolo federal constituency I and II; Ojo federal constituency; Eti Osa federal constituency; Somolu federal constituency and Ajeromi/Ifelodun federal constituency.