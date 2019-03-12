



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commiserated with the family of the 30-year-old man, killed at Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

Dr Emeka Ononomadu, the resident Electoral Commissioner in Enugu State, gave the condolence message in a Post-2019 General Elections press briefing on Tuesday in Enugu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Osondu Odoh was shot during the March 9 Governorship and state House of Assembly elections.

Ononamadu called on the police to ensure that the culprits and their facilitators were brought to justice.

“Despite the peaceful atmosphere of election, which is from the massages I got, and the entire process, adjudged to be the best in recent election times, one person was killed in Enugu State.

“We extend our heartfelt condolence to the family of the deceased.

“INEC wants the police to ensure that the culprits and their facilitators are brought to book as quickly as possible, to serve as a deterrent to others.

“I regret the dent that such unfortunate incident had on our clean record in Enugu,’’ he said.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Suleiman Balarabe, said that a full scale investigation had commenced on the matter.

The commissioner, said, however, that the person killed was not an election observer.

“The circumstance surrounding the incident is being investigated by the command’s Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department (CIID).

“However, somebody has been arrested in connection with the matter,’’ he said.