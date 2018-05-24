The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the distribution of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to eligible voters in Delta State.

The PVCs are for those who registered in 2017 only during the on going Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) exercise.

A total of 168,402 PVCs are to be collected in the distribution exercise which will be at local government council headquarters across the state, according to the Administrative Secretary of the Commission in the state, Mrs Rose Oriaran-Anthony.

She said in 2017, a total of 176,133 eligible voters were registered, adding that in the first quarter of 2018, 90,116 persons got registered, while about 40,000 have already registered in the present quarter.

However, she explained that the difference in the figures was as a result of those who were eliminated for double registration through the Automatic Finger Identification System (AFIS).

Mrs. Oriaran-Anthony appealed to all stakeholders in the electoral process to mobilise the people to come forward and pick up their PVCs as the Commission would not be responsible for distributing the cards at the convenience of voters.

“I want to use this medium to call on the people of Delta State to please ensure that they go out and collect their PVCs,” she said.

“The 2019 General Election is less than 270 days away from now, and the Commission is already in election mode as numerous pre-election activities have commenced.

“A credible voter register is germane to the success of any election. This Commission is committed to giving to the Nigerian people a credible free and fair election that is inclusive.

“To this end, therefore, I am calling on all stakeholders in the state to partner with the Commission in sensitising the electorate on the importance of registering and, also of equal importance, going out to pick their PVCs,” she said.